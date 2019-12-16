Jamia protest: Congress launches all-out attack on Govt

Launching an all-out attack on Government over police action in Jamia Millia Islamia University, Congress on Sunday accused it of “suppressing the voice of students” and condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing election rally when the country is “burning”.

“Whichever government has engaged in violence against youths, has not survived for long,” said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera at a late-night press conference at the AICC headquarters.

He alleged that the government has turned autocratic.

Another party spokesperson Ragini Nayak said that “perhaps one student has been shot at in Jamia” and urged all Opposition parties to come together to “wake this government up from its sleep”.

“Government is bent on making Universities den of politics. After JNU, BHU and Allahabad University, now it is turn of JMIU, where the government is trying to suppress the voice of students which is undemocratic.

“Youths have a right to oppose wrong policies of government,” Nayak said.

“Kashmir is locked down. Assam, West Bengal are burning. Nobody can visit North East. When Home Minister cannot visit North East, what can be the fate of others? When all this is happening, the Prime Minister is busy addressing election rally,” she said.

Union Minister Salman Khurshid speaking separately said that the police entered the JMIU campus without the consent of JMIU Vice Chancellor, who personally told him so.

D Raja (CPI) said, “Delhi police have resorted to such violence and brutal attack. Students voiced their genuine concern.” CPI-M’s Brinda Karat also condemned the police action.