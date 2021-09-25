Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress?

Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 25 2021, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 14:44 ist
MLA Jignesh Mevani and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photos

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and MLA Jignesh Mevani from Gujarat are likely to join Congress on September 28, according to ANI quoting sources. 

More to follow...

Kanhaiya Kumar
Congress
Indian Politics
India News
Jignesh Mevani

