'Jungle raj' in Maharashtra: Congress slams Shinde govt

Describing the law and order situation in the state as “jungle raj”, Maharashtra Congress has slammed the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

“In the past few days, killings, rapes, riots, threats to opponents, attacks on opposition leaders are happening daily from different parts of the state. Rapes and murders are happening daily in and around Mumbai, the capital of the state and what was once considered to be a safe city. After all this, now the opposition leaders are being openly threatened with death,” state Congress president Nana Patole said and described the Shinde-Fadnavis dispensation as “jungle raj”.

Also Read | Mumbai Congress gets first woman head

“Does the government exist in the state? Does the state have a home minister? The situation in the state is so frightening that such questions are bound to arise. Every day there are reports of murders, rapes, robberies, riots, death threats to opponents, attacks on opposition leaders from various parts of the state,” said Patole, a former Speaker.

“There have been riots in 10 cities in the state in the last three months. Every day there are incidents of communal tension from different cities. With the blessings of the government, the ruling parties are creating religious discord in the state and are consciously trying to incite religious tensions in Maharashtra. Instead of taking strict action against these rioters, the police are sitting idly by while the gangsters and social miscreants are making a mess of Maharashtra every day,” he said.

“Now the leaders of the opposition parties are getting death threats. All this is being done to stop them from speaking against the government. This had never happened in the progressive Maharashtra of Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar. But the ideologies that killed Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare are now talking about killing the leaders of opposition parties with progressive ideas who believe in democracy,” he said