Kanimozhi questions composition of committee to study Indian culture

Kanimozhi questions committee to study Indian culture

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Sep 15 2020, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 21:33 ist
Kanimozhi questioned why none from any minority community has been appointed to the committee that will study the Indian culture. Credit: PTI

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday questioned why an “expert committee” constituted by the Centre for piloting a “'Holistic study of origin and evolution of Indian culture” does not have representation from minority and Dalit communities.

The Union Ministry of Culture has constituted an expert committee consisting of 16 members to conduct the study. The committee has come under criticism from various quarters with people pointing out that majority of the members belong to upper castes and those from North East, minority, Dalit, and other communities have been left out.

In a tweet by posting the notification, Kanimozhi questioned why none from any minority community has been appointed to the committee that will study Indian culture. “Can’t minorities and Dalits speak about Indian culture? Or are they ineligible?” she asked.

After the tweet went viral, Carnatic singer T M Krishna also condemned the Centre’s move. “This committee constituted by the Govt of India to study Indian Culture is proof if its bigoted, casteist, patriarchal nature. Culture is where the most damage is being done. We are ignoring it at our own peril,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 16-member panel is headed by K N Dikshit, Chairman, Indian Archaeological society.

