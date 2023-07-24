Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi's silence on Manipur issue

Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi's silence on Manipur issue

The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2023, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 13:14 ist
Kapil Sibal. Credit: PTI Photo

The temple of democracy is “disturbed and disrupted" when the prime minister refuses to make a statement on Manipur or answer questions, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Monday.

Sibal's remarks came a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of democracy.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Vice President: '...disturbance and disruption are being weaponised…to taint temples of democracy…' A temple where the Prime Minister refuses to make a statement on Manipur; refuses to answer questions? That is when the temple of democracy is “disturbed and disrupted!"

The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister's statement first.

Read | AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon Session

Addressing the centenary year convocation of the Jamia Millia Islamia at Vigyan Bhawan here on Sunday, Dhankhar had said education is important for the progress of society and asked the youth to empower themselves.

"Democracy is about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate to secure public good. Surely, democracy cannot be about disruption and disturbance," said Dhankhar who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

"I am pained and anguished to indicate to you that disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of democracy," he added.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business during the Monsoon Session amid the stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.

