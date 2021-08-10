Kapil Sibal's Opposition unity meet raises questions

Adding a new twist to Opposition unity efforts, which could raise many eyebrows within the Congress, senior party leader Kapil Sibal on Monday night held a dinner meeting with Opposition leaders, which also recorded the surprise attendance of leaders from Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal, a party which was against the Opposition stand and bailed out Modi government in Parliament on many occasions.

Sibal had also called on socialist leader Sharad Yadav on August 8 after which Yadav had tweeted, "My very good friend and well-wisher who needs no introduction about his vast experience and acquaintance with all the issues facing the country. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal made a courtesy call. Sibal Sahab, thank you very much."

The presence of a galaxy of top leaders from the Opposition camp----Lalu Prasad from RJD, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav of SP, NC chief Omar Abdullah, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, besides leaders from non-BJP, non-Congress allies like Shiromani Akali Dal (which deserted NDA in 2020 opposing farm bills), TDP (which deserted NDA in 2018) and YSRCP led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose likely induction in NDA is being talked about for quite some time --- in a meeting hosted by Sibal has kicked off quite a buzz.

That the meeting called by the senior Congress leader did not have the presence of any of the Gandhis, gives a picture of Opposition unity attempt, being worked out at multiple parallel levels, which has the risk of running at cross purposes.

From the Congress, those who attended the meeting were Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik (all members of G-23), P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.