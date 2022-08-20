Kejriwal 'kingpin' of Delhi 'liquor scam' says Anurag Thakur, calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'

Kejriwal 'kingpin' of Delhi 'liquor scam', says BJP

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Thakur referred to him as 'Money Shh', alleging that he makes money and maintains silence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 16:28 ist
Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Delhi BJP State President Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari during a press conference at BJP Headquarters. Credit: IANS Photo

BJP on Saturday sharpened its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with Union Minister Anurag Thakur describing him as the "kingpin" of the "liquor scam" in the capital.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Thakur said the AAP should not try to divert attention from the excise scam by raising other issues as its "real face has been unmasked".

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Thakur referred to him as "Money Shh", alleging that he makes money and maintains silence.

Thakur was flanked by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari.

The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

