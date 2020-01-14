Kerala challenges CAA in SC; calls it unconstitutional

Days after passing a resolution in State Assembly, Kerala has moved the Supreme Court for a declaration that the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was violative of the fundamental rights and basic structure principle of secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

The CPM led government filed an original suit under Article 131, which is invoked when there is a dispute among states and between a state and the Union of India, of the Constitution.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 made only Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, except Muslims, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan eligible for Indian citizenship as naturalisation, for their religious persecution. It had fixed December 31, 2014, as the cut-off date for such immigrants.

In its petition, the state contended that the Amendment Act was discriminatory in so far it covered "only religious persecution, among persecutions on many grounds, of an irrationally chosen class of minorities in an unreasonably chosen class of neighbouring countries."

All persecutions are not solely based on religious grounds alone and are for varied reasons like ethnicity, linguistics etc, it claimed.

The law covered persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and overlooked the issues of Rohingyas in Myanmar and Muslims in Sri Lanka.

Among others, the state said, "The Amendment Act, in so far as it discriminates persons applying for Indian citizenship on the ground of religion and in effect bars a person practising Islam from acquiring Indian citizenship either by registration or naturalisation, violates secularism, the basic structure of the Constitution."

It further maintained that a person seeking asylum or refuge in India, on account of the religion centric criterion for citizenship by naturalisation, will be put to a situation wherein he will have to choose either the State or his religion. This will amount to a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 21 and 25 of the Constitution.

With this petition, Kerala has become the first state to challenge the validity of the CAA.

The Act being opposed by various political parties, activists and students has already been challenged in the top court in more than 60 petitions.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution against the amendment on December 31, 2019.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 got its assent from President on December 12, after its passage from both the Houses of Parliament.

On December 18, the top court decided to examine the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 but refused to grant any stay on the statute, which has triggered massive protests across the country.

The court had issued notice to the Union government and put the matter for consideration on January 22.