Rijiju hits out at Cong on India-China border issue

Kiren Rijiju hits out at Congress on India-China border issue

The Congress had on Saturday sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to "withdraw" his "clean chit" to China

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 07 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 14:39 ist
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI File Photo

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday hit out at the Congress for allegedly quoting a foreign media report to question the "credibility" of the government on the India-China border issue.

He also once again posted a short video of then defence minister AK Antony's purported remarks on China in Lok Sabha.

"Dear Congress members, listen to Congress government's defence minister before speaking on China border issue," the minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress had on Saturday sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to "withdraw" his "clean chit" to China that no one has entered into Indian territory while citing a Pentagon report that claims China has entered 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Congress targets Modi government over Pentagon report on China

In a series of tweets, Rijiju claimed that "some mischievous media" wrote in bold that China has built a village inside Arunachal' "and then slightly mentioned 'at the area occupied by China in 1959'. What's your purpose?"

Rijiju said that "these people" deliberately don't believe the Indian Army but quickly quoted a foreign story to "create a misleading headline to question the credibility of our government and strength of our army with a malicious motive to demoralise the nation".

In a September 6, 2013, clip, Antony told the House that independent India had a policy for many years that the best defence is not to develop the border.

"Undeveloped border is safer than developed border," the then defence minister said, adding that China on the other had improved its infrastructure on the border.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kiren Rijiju
India
India News
BJP
Congress
Indian Politics
China
India-China
India-China border

Related videos

What's Brewing

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

Plumbing the dark depths

Plumbing the dark depths

The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

 