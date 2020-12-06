Kushwaha meets Nitish, fuels speculation of ‘ghar wapsi’

Completely decimated in the Bihar Assembly polls, former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha held a closed-door meeting with his former mentor Nitish Kumar at the CM’s official residence, amid wide speculation of his ‘ghar wapsi.’

Kushwaha, a protege of Nitish, was a close associate of the Bihar chief minister for the last three decades but formed his own outfit RLSP in 2013 following serious differences with his mentor.

“I did meet Nitish Kumar. But what transpired between us can’t be disclosed to the media,” said Kushwaha, confirming that the meeting took place a couple of days ago.

Amid speculations of his 'ghar wapsi' (home coming), Bihar JD (U) president Bashishtha Narayan Singh said, “Both the leaders - Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha - belong to the same branch (read: Socialist). What’s wrong if there is a reunion between them?”

Kushwaha, who served as a Union Minister in Narendra Modi government for five years before quitting the NDA on the eve of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had been in the political wilderness ever since he joined the RJD-led Mahagatbandhan.

Neither his pocket organisation RLSP could win a single Lok Sabha seat in Bihar in 2019 nor could it romp home in any of the Assembly constituencies in 2020, despite the fact that Kushwaha left the Mahagatbandhan and joined hands with Mayawati’s BSP.

Decimated in the state where he was once Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly (2004-05), Kushwaha now apparently wants to return to Nitish’s bandwagon – JD(U), at a time when Nitish too has been weakened by his ‘enemy within’.

Kushwaha’s support for Nitish was apparent last week when he slammed Tejashwi Yadav for using unparliamentary language against Nitish in the Bihar Assembly. “The uncultured language used against a Chief Minister should be condemned by all. If anyone uses such language against Nitish, I will be the first one to defend him (CM),” averred Kushwaha, giving rise to the speculation that he may rejoin the JD(U).

Kushwaha, however, remained non-committal on his party’s merger plan with the JD(U), although ruling party sources say that RLSP could eventually merge with the JD(U) and strengthen Nitish’s hands.