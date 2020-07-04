'Ladakhis raising voice against China, listen to them'

Ladakhis raising voice against Chinese intrusion; ignoring warning will cost India: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2020, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 10:11 ist
PTI/file photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion and asked the government to listen to them, asserting that ignoring their warning will cost India dearly.

Gandhi also shared a media report which showed some Ladakhis alleging that the Chinese have been occupying Indian territory in Ladakh.

"Patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion. They are screaming a warning. Ignoring their warning will cost India dearly," the former Congress president tweeted.

"For India's sake, please listen to them," he said.

Gandhi has been attacking the government over the Sino-India standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Rahul Gandhi
Galwan Valley

What's Brewing

Make Indian curries without tomatoes

Make Indian curries without tomatoes

TikTok's parent co may face $6 bn loss from India’s ban

TikTok's parent co may face $6 bn loss from India’s ban

Almost third of Covid-19 samples show mutation: WHO

Almost third of Covid-19 samples show mutation: WHO

China counters Modi's expansionist jibe

China counters Modi's expansionist jibe

 