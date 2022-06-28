Left parties demand Alt News co-founder Zubair's release; slam Centre for arresting journalists

Left parties on Tuesday hit out at the Union government over the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, asking it how those who spread hate are free, and someone who exposes them is behind bars.

The parties have demanded his immediate release.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called out Zubair’s arrest as an assault on truth.

“India’s few fact-checking services, especially @AltNews, perform a vital service in our post-truth political environment, rife with disinformation. They debunk falsehoods to whoever perpetrates them. To arrest @zoo_bear is an assault on truth. He should be released immediately,” Tharoor tweeted

Besides Tharoor, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also slammed the ruling government over the arrest. “Every person exposing BJP's hate, bigotry, and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more.Truth ALWAYS triumphs over tyranny. #DaroMat,” he said in a Tweet

Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha alleged that Zubair was arrested in a case for which no notice was given by the police, which is mandatory under law for the sections under which he has been held.

"Nupur 'fringe' Sharma roams free on the fringe away from the 'reach' of the state. Mohammed Zubair who brought her hate speech to the notice of the world is at the centre of the regime's action," tweeted Dipankar Bhattarcharya, general secretary, CPI-Marxist-Leninist.

Other opposition political parties have also condemned the action of the Delhi police.

Several journalist organizations like the Editors Guild, and Press Club of India, among others, have also condemned Zubair’s arrest and have demanded his release.

“The Press Club of India demands that Muhammad Zubair be released by the Delhi Police,” read a tweet by the Press Club

“The Editors Guild of India condemns the arrest of Muhammad Zubair, co-founder of the fact-checking site AltNews, by the Delhi Police on June 27, for a tweet from 2018. EGI demands that the Delhi Police should immediately release Muhammad Zubair,” said Editors Guild.

The BJP, on the other hand, has hailed the arrest.

BJP Leader Kapil Mishra alleged that people like Zubair incite the youth to spread ‘Jihad.’

Another BJP leader, CT Ravi, hit out at Rahul Gandhi for supporting Zubair

“This Incompetent Dynast did not protest the arrest of a Marathi Actress for a simple Facebook post by the Fascist MVA Government in Maharashtra. He kept his mouth shut when women & children were raped in Rajasthan. But he is shedding tears for a Jihadi who incited violence !”

Meanwhile, other Twitter users showed a mixed response.

“Arrest of .@zoo_bear is the death of Democracy. Release Zubair ASAP,” a Twitter user wrote

“The arrest of @zoo_bear saddens and enrages us but doesn't surprise us. Says a lot about this govt. Sending laanat,” another Twitter user wrote

Another Twitter user, supporting the arrest, wrote,”#Zubair Khan is continuously insulting Hindu religion, such people should be punished. We have to unite and raise our voices against such people. #ArrestBlasphemerMdZubair Ban Alt News”

Zubair on Monday joined the probe in a case registered against him in connection with another tweet in 2020.

During the investigation, the Delhi Police had given a status report, in which that tweet was not found to be objectionable.

His subsequent tweets, however, were found to be questionable and “derogatory,” the police said, adding that in the investigation of FIR number 194/20, Zubair was examined earlier and the probe is about to be concluded.