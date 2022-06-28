Court extends Zubair's police custody by 4 days

Court remands Alt news co founder Mohammed Zubair in 4 more days of police custody 

Police had sought an extension of Zubair's custody by five days

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2022, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 21:28 ist

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Alt news co founder Mohammed Zubair to four days of police remand after noting that he is to be taken to his Bengaluru residence for recovery of his mobile phone and laptop.

Zubair, arrested on Monday for his tweet in 2018, was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria, who allowed a plea by the Delhi police for further custodial interrogation of the accused.

The court also recorded that the accused has remained non cooperative during the interrogation, going by his disclosure statement on record.

Also Read | Explained: Why Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair has been arrested

The police sought five days further remand of Zubair, saying he has formatted his mobile phone and deleted all applications and other information.

"We have to recover laptops and other instruments from which the tweet in question was posted. So there is a requirement of further police remand," the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor also submitted that now-a-days, there was a trend to post tweet, outraging religious feelings, in order to get quick fame. He alleged that Zubair has posted tweets related to 'Mahabharat'.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, opposing the plea, contended that Zubair was targetted for speaking truth to power, though he was performing his professional duty.

"Can my liberty be restrained even for a day because I am somebody who doesn't agree with someone in power? But that is not how democracy functions. Remand cannot be mechanical if there is no ground for it," she contended.

She also said Zubair was called for joining probe in a case but was arrested in another case.

With regard to charges, she said the image was of a 1983 film 'Kisi Se Na Kahna' and there was no editing by the accused or anyone else.

Zubair was arrested under Section 153A and 295A of the IPC.

