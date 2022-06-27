Maharashtra Crisis Live: Rebel MLA Eknath Shide dials MNS chief Raj Thackeray

As rebel legislators led by Eknath Shinde inched closer to formally getting their group recognised and pulling out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son and his close aides issued veiled threats to the mutineers, further compounding the political crisis in Maharashtra. Stay tuned for live updates.
Eknath Shinde dials Raj Thackeray amid deepening political crisis
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over phone twice amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, according to ANI.
Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health, an MNS leader confirmed the agency.
Shinde, other rebel MLAs move SC against disqualification notices
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly to him and 15 other MLAs, supporting him.
MoS Railway Raosaheb Patil Danve says no proposal of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction merging with BJP
No end in sight for Maharashtra's political impasse
Uddhav Thackarey's wife Rashmi calls up wives of rebel MLAs