Maharashtra Crisis Live: BJP in 'wait and watch' mode; Uddhav strips nine ministers of portfolios
updated: Jun 28 2022, 07:37 ist
The Supreme Court on Monday offered temporary relief to 16 rebel MLAs of the Shiv Sena, as it gave them time till July 12 to file their response to the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker. Stay tuned for updates.
05:20
Sena leaders hold meetings in constituencies of rebel MLAs in Aurangabad
Shiv Sena leaders on Monday addressed meetings in the constituencies of three rebel MLAs in Aurangabad region in a show of support for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sena leaders Chandrakant Khaire, Vinod Ghosalkar and MLC Ambadas Danve addressed party workers in Vaijapur, Aurangabad West and Aurangabad Central seats, which are represented by Ramesh Bornare, Sanjay Shirsat and Pradip Jaiswal, respectively.
05:19
Rebel Sena MLAs playing indoor games in Guwahati hotel
The dissident Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping at the luxury Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati for the past few days are passing their time by playing various indoor games including chess and ludo.
"Other than a couple of meetings within themselves, they have no other serious activity in Guwahati. To pass their time, they are playing various indoor games including chess and ludo to keep themselves engaged," a source close to the MLAs told the media on condition of anonymity.
05:19
Uddhav backstabbed by own leaders; I had faced same situation: Chirag Paswan
Amid the deepening political turmoil in Maharashtra, Chirag Paswan, the president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), on Monday said Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has been “backstabbed by his own party leaders”.
He claimed that something similar had happened to him last year, when “leaders of his party betrayed him and formed a separate outfit”.
"Uddhav Thackeray has been backstabbed by his own party leaders. Same thing had happened to me last year when my own party leaders betrayed me and formed a separate party,” said Paswan, when asked for his reaction to the Maharashtra imbroglio.
