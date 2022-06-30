Maharashtra Crisis Live: Devendra, Shinde to mull next course of action as the state gears for a floor test

Nine days after a rebellion split the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister late Wednesday. The state is now gearing up for a floor test in the Assembly, after SC thwarted Sena's efforts to stay it. BJP leader and ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis met Guv Koshyari last night, which may be indicative of political changes to come. Stay tuned for more updates.
Fadnavis, Shinde will decide next course of action, says Maharashtra BJP chief
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday night.
A large section of NCP and Congress leaders feel Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackarey should not have resigned as Maharashtra CM have faced the floor test and gone down fighting.
BJP in Goa wishes ex-Maha CM Fadnavis; shares his catchphrase
Amid the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Goa BJP leaders and supporters on late Wednesday congratulated former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis by posting his popular catchphrase "mi punha yein" (I will come back again) on social media.
His catchphrase had became popular during his campaign for the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.
Uddhav's new challenge: Resurrecting Sena's old glory
Weathering storms like Covid-19 and leading an unlikely coalition in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has come a long way in the past two and half years. He now faces a much bigger challenge — to resurrect the Shiv Sena that his charismatic late father Balasaheb Thackeray founded on 19 June, 1966.
Uddhav resigns as CM, MVA crumbles; BJP-Eknath Shinde group set to stake claim
With the resignation, the two-and-a-half-year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress crumbled. Thackeray not only reigned as Chief Minister but also quit his membership in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde (58), the topmost leader outside the Thackeray family and Thane strongman, rebelled and swelled his strength to 39 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independents and smaller parties.
