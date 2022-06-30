Maharashtra Crisis Live: Devendra, Shinde to mull next course of action as the state gears for a floor test

Nine days after a rebellion split the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister late Wednesday. The state is now gearing up for a floor test in the Assembly, after SC thwarted Sena's efforts to stay it. BJP leader and ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis met Guv Koshyari last night, which may be indicative of political changes to come. Stay tuned for more updates.