Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid protest by Open members

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Friday amid protest by Opposition members over Pegasus and other issues.
As the House convened for the day, Speaker Om Birla took up Question Hour. However, the members resorted to sloganeering over Pegasus snooping controversy and farm laws.
As the protests continued, the Speaker urged the agitating members to go back to their seats.
The proceedings lasted for around 15 minutes after which Birla adjourned the House till noon.
