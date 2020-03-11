Madhya Pradesh political turmoil in memes

DH Web Desk
  Mar 11 2020, 17:44pm ist
  updated: Mar 11 2020, 17:58pm ist
Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (L) is welcomed as he joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of BJP President JP Nadda, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 11 , 2020. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, breaking his 18-year association with the Congress. He had joined the party in December 2001, carrying forward the legacy of his late father Madhav Rao Scindia. Jyotiraditya resigned from the Congress after being sidelined in Madhya Pradesh politics and amid confusion over the nomination to the Rajya Sabha from the AICC. He said that he was “pained and sad” (mann vyathit hai, mann dukhi bhi hai) but emphasised that the purpose of serving people could not be met through the organisation now as the Congress was not the same party today that it was earlier.

Jyotiraditya's jump has garnered a lot of reactions on social media, with memes and trolls taking centre stage. Here are some of the memes:

