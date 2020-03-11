Madhya Pradesh political turmoil in memes

Former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, breaking his 18-year association with the Congress. He had joined the party in December 2001, carrying forward the legacy of his late father Madhav Rao Scindia. Jyotiraditya resigned from the Congress after being sidelined in Madhya Pradesh politics and amid confusion over the nomination to the Rajya Sabha from the AICC. He said that he was “pained and sad” (mann vyathit hai, mann dukhi bhi hai) but emphasised that the purpose of serving people could not be met through the organisation now as the Congress was not the same party today that it was earlier.

Jyotiraditya's jump has garnered a lot of reactions on social media, with memes and trolls taking centre stage. Here are some of the memes:

BJP had promised Congress-mukt India.

But we seem to have got Congress-mukt Scindia.#JyotiradityaScindia — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 10, 2020

The most surprising thing is, #JyotiradityaScindia's resignation letter did not end with- "Bura na maano Holi hai." — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) March 10, 2020

#JyotiradityaScindia

BJP and thier supporters to Scindia rn: Padharo, Maharaj ji mahare desh. pic.twitter.com/nk9k1mNpif — Hetal Oza (@hetal007_oza) March 10, 2020

Centre mein BJP ki government hai. Politically and now Geographically. #MadhyaPradeshCrisis — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 10, 2020