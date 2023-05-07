Maha Vikas Aghadi will remain intact, says Ajit Pawar

Maha Vikas Aghadi will remain intact: Ajit Pawar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 07 2023, 20:46 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 20:46 ist
Ajit Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will remain intact and necessary efforts are being taken.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati in Pune district, he dismissed speculation about his absence at a press conference held in Mumbai on Friday where Sharad Pawar announced his decision to withdraw his resignation as the NCP chief.

"MVA belonged to us earlier. It was, is, and will remain intact in future also. Related work (to strengthen the alliance) is going on," he said when asked if Sharad Pawar's decision to not step down has boosted enthusiasm in MVA.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, NCP, and Congress.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar’s image being maligned: Sharad Pawar

Queried on an atmosphere of confusion prevailing against him, especially his future political course, Ajit Pawar blamed the media and his "wellwishers", a cryptic reference to his detractors in politics.

"You field such kind of questions to me (that create the confusion). Those who are envious of my (style of) work and the people who love me (pun intended) create such an atmosphere of confusion," he said.

Ajit Pawar, who had earlier supported his uncle Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as NCP chief, downplayed his absence at the presser addressed by his uncle on Friday.

"Was everyone from the NCP present at that press conference? Since, it was a media interaction, only four to five leaders, including state NCP chief Jayant Patil, Praful Patel, and some leaders from Kerala and North India, were present.

"Since only four to five chairs were set for the presser, Pawar saheb asked us not to come. As it was his decision, others did not come for the presser," he explained.

Sharad Pawar on Saturday said an atmosphere of confusion is being created regarding Ajit Pawar. "There was talk that he will join the BJP, but has anything happened?" he had asked.

Ajit Pawar is someone who loves to work on the ground, and there was no truth to the speculation about him, the NCP chief further said.

On May 2, Ajit Pawar was the only leader in the NCP camp who openly supported senior Pawar's decision to step down at a time the entire party appealed to him to reconsider.

As NCP workers refused to vacate the auditorium in Mumbai after Pawar's surprise announcement on Tuesday and emotions ran high, Ajit Pawar tried to control the situation by chiding party workers. He lost his cool on a couple of occasions.

Pawar senior on Friday decided to rescind his decision to resign as NCP chief, owing to pressure from party leaders and cadres.

Ajit Pawar
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Maharashtra
Maharashtra politics
India News
Sharad Pawar
NCP
Congress
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

