Mahadayi: BJP calls Goa Oppn protest 'political stunt'

The Goa BJP on Saturday termed as a political stunt a protest here by opposition parties against the Centre giving environmental clearance to Karnataka to go ahead with the Kalasa Banduri project on Mahadayi River.

Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over the sharing of Mahadayi River waters, and Kalasa Banduri project aims at providing drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting water from the Mahadayi river in Goa.

Several leaders including Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai, former state revenue minister Rohan Khaunte blocked the national highway near Panaji on Saturday protesting against the BJP government in the state and at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference, BJP Yuva Morcha leader Prashant Desai said, "It is a political stunt. Despite knowing that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will lead an all-party delegation to the Centre on the issue on November 4, they held a protest."

"They blocked the road without any reason and people were inconvenienced. Opposition parties are trying to get political mileage," he added.

BJP leader Gajanan Tilve said Sardesai, Khaunte and others created a nuisance for the people despite the state government taking up the matter on priority.