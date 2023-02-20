Maharashtra BJP hits back at Uddhav's 'Mogambo' line with 'you have disappeared like Mr India' jibe

BJP slams Uddhav's 'Mogambo' line with Mr India' jibe

The EC had recognised Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and had allotted it the 'bow and arrow' symbol

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 20 2023, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 18:58 ist
Uddhav Thackeray file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray dubbed Union Minister Amit Shah as "Mogambo", an iconic villain from the 1980s blockbuster film 'Mr India', the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday centred its retort around the film's lead character's ability to disappear.

The EC had, on February 17, recognised the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and had allotted it the 'bow and arrow' symbol, prompting Shah to claim Thackeray would now know on which side the truth was. Hitting back at Shah welcoming the EC decision, Thackeray, had, on Sunday, sarcastically said "Mogambo khush hua", a line the villain in the film often repeats when a plan succeeds.

Also read: Dissolve Election Commission, says Uddhav Thackeray

"Uddhav Thackeray is rushing to label the BJP leadership as Mogambo. What he fails to understand is with such idiotic commentary, he himself is becoming Mr India. You have almost disappeared from Maharashtra politics. You must stay at home," BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, when asked about such remarks by the media in Akola, said one should happily accept such metaphors in politics.

Uddhav Thackeray
BJP
Shiv Sena
Amit Shah
Indian Politics
Maharashtra

