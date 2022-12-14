Maharashtra politicising border row for decades: Bommai

Maharashtra politicising border issue for past six decades: Bommai

'Our land, water and borders are important for us,' Bommai said

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 14 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 15:33 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: IANS Photo

Maharashtra has been politicising the border dispute for six decades, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his New Delhi visit to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on border dispute, Chief Minister Bommai stated that Karnataka has not used the dispute for political gains.

"We are not like them (Maharashtra). Our stand on border would be made clear to Amit Shah. Our land, water and borders are important for us. Everything would be explained to Amit Shah," he said.

Also read | Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: A tussle between BJP and BJP

"I am meeting Amit Shah this evening to discuss the border dispute. If there is an opportunity, I will discuss the issue of cabinet expansion with him," CM Bommai stated.

Bommai had said that he is going to inaugurate the "Namma Clinic" project at Hubballi to ensure "best medical facilities" for the people at the primary level.

Answering a question on Congress charges that cabinet sub-committee on internal reservation is an "eye-wash", he said, "Siddaramaiah-led Congress government did not even bother to look at the issue throughout their tenure of five years and now they are claiming credit over increasing the reservation for SCs and STs."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Maharashtra
Karnataka
border dispute
Indian Politics
Siddaramaiah

What's Brewing

Year-ender: Celebs who became parents in 2022

Year-ender: Celebs who became parents in 2022

Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors

Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors

Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options

Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options

Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

Wildlife bill: Badly drafted, inadequately debated

Wildlife bill: Badly drafted, inadequately debated

Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China

DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China

Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time

Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time

 