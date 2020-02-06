Gandhi may be trailer for you, but life for us: PM Modi

Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, but he is life for us: PM Narendra Modi in LokSabha

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 06 2020, 21:24pm ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2020, 21:34pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress government in a debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register, over their slogans on Mahatma Gandhi and a remark from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at the Lok Sabha, on Thursday.

Few Congress MPs including party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, raised slogans praising Mahatma Gandhi  and said, "it is just a trailer".

PM Modi took the opportunity and shot back at them saying, "Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, but he is life for us."

Modi also touched on the issues of Kashmir, economy, unemployment and farmer distress while taking frequent digs at rivals, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whom he dubbed a "tubelight". Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the "crown jewel of India", he said the identity of Kashmir was buried when the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits began in 1990.

(With inputs from PTI)

