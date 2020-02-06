Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, but he is life for us: PM Narendra Modi in LokSabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress government in a debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register, over their slogans on Mahatma Gandhi and a remark from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at the Lok Sabha, on Thursday.

Few Congress MPs including party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, raised slogans praising Mahatma Gandhi and said, "it is just a trailer".

PM Modi took the opportunity and shot back at them saying, "Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, but he is life for us."

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha to PM, "Yeh to abhi trailer hai" on opposition raising 'Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe' slogans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies, "Aapke liye Mahatma Gandhi trailer ho sakte hain, humare liye Gandhi ji zindagi hain". pic.twitter.com/XAzTNveiFz — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Modi also touched on the issues of Kashmir, economy, unemployment and farmer distress while taking frequent digs at rivals, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whom he dubbed a "tubelight". Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the "crown jewel of India", he said the identity of Kashmir was buried when the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits began in 1990.

(With inputs from PTI)