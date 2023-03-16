Mahua Moitra slams Om Birla for not letting Opposition speak, asserts 'democracy IS in danger'

As the Opposition continued its attack on the Modi government over a media report claiming that a key Adani Group investor is also co-owner with the conglomerate in a defence firm, TMC leader Mahua Moitra has now criticised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and said that she is "willing to go to jail" for.

Moitra has accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of only giving BJP leaders a chance to speak in the House. She asserted that "democracy of India IS under attack" with no leader of the Opposition being given a chance to speak.

Last 3 days saw speaker @ombirlakota allow ONLY BJP ministers to speak on mike & then adjourn parliament with not single opposition member being allowed to speak.

Democracy IS under attack. And the speaker leads from the front. And I am willing to go to jail for this tweet. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 15, 2023

This is not the first time the TMC leader has spoken up against the Adani issue.

A report in The Indian Express claimed that ELARA India Opportunities Fund (Elara IOF), a venture capital fund managed by Elara Capital, is one of the top four entities registered in Mauritius that holds shares predominantly in Adani Group companies. According to the report, records show that along with the Adani Group, it is a promoter entity in a defence company, Bengaluru-based Alpha Design Technologies Private Limited.

This defence company, incorporated in 2003, works closely with ISRO and DRDO and has a Rs 590 crore contract with the Union Ministry of Defence in 2020 to upgrade and digitise the ageing Pechora missile and radar systems, the report said.

Mahua Moitra shared screenshots of the report on Twitter and said: "The 'Chhupa Rustom' category award at the Oscars goes to @DRDO_India and @PIBHomeAffairs. Happy to have unknown foreign funds controlling sensitive defense contracts! Only for their best friend Mr Adani."

The “Chhupa Rustom” category award at the Oscars goes to @DRDO_India and @PIBHomeAffairs.

Happy to have uknown foreign funds controlling sensitive defense contracts! Only for their best friend Mr Adani. #BJP4Oscars pic.twitter.com/HtQlQa6IOy — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 15, 2023

Opposition parties have been persistent in their attack on the government. It comes weeks after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses in the wake of US-based short seller Hindenburg Research making a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, on the conglomerate.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.