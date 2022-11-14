Mamata apologises to President for Akhil Giri's remarks

Mamata apologises to President Murmu on TMC's behalf for Akhil Giri's remarks

Banerjee cautioned Giri against making derogatory remarks in the future

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 14 2022, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 19:36 ist
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Condemning her ministerial colleague Akhil Giri's controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday apologised to her on behalf of the TMC.

Banerjee said she has immense respect for the President, and her party has cautioned Giri against making derogatory remarks in the future.

"I condemn Akhil Giri's comment on President Droupadi Murmu. What Akhil has done is wrong. We don't support such a remark. I apologise on behalf of my party as he is my party colleague. The party has already cautioned Akhil Giri," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

The CM, without pointing a finger at anybody, also recalled that Giri was referred to as 'darkak' (crow species) in the past.

Giri faced flak recently for his remarks on the looks of President Droupadi Murmu.

After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologized for it. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TMC
Mamata Banerjee
Draupadi Murmu
India News
Indian Politics
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

 