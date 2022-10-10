Mamata Banerjee condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

Condoling the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that his demise is a major loss to the country and polity.
The 82-year-old Yadav died at a hospital in Gurugram earlier in the day after a prolonged illness.
Also Read — 'Netaji' wrestled heartland's upper caste hegemony
I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the great national leader & founder of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji.
His passing is a major loss to our country and our polity.
My deepest condolences to his family and his followers.
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 10, 2022
“I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the great national leader & founder of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His passing is a major loss to our country and our polity. My deepest condolences to his family and his followers,” Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, tweeted.
Yadav was a former defence minister and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
He was born on November 22, 1939, into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat
After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists
DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols
A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself
Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru
Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast
US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past
Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive