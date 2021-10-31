Mamata now criticising Congress that always supported her: Adhir

Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has lashed out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee for her comments against the Congress in Goa and said she was doing so to a party now that had always come out in her support and wondered if she was working as an “agent of BJP”.

Continuing his diatribe, Chowdhury who is the WBPCC president, at a press meet on Saturday demanded to know why Banerjee, who is trying to cobble up opposition unity, had entered into an alliance with the BJP in the past and was a minister in an NDA government.

Incidentally, Banerjee’s criticism of the Congress came on the day its leader Rahul Gandhi was also in Goa to kickstart the party's campaign in the state. Chowdhury made the comments after the Trinamool TMC supremo on Saturday trained her guns on the Congress during her Goa visit, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become more powerful as the grand old party is not serious about politics and alleged that the country is suffering because that party does not take decisions.

Reacting sharply to Banerjee's comments, the Baharampur MP said "I wonder if you are not working as the agent of BJP now. Please recall who had entered into an alliance with BJP in past and was part of the NDA cabinet. And you are now criticising Congress that has always come to your support.

"If Congress cannot satisfy you after all the support with our resources, will the people of Bengal be able to do so? Will you behave in the same way with those who have elected TMC for three consecutive times as you have done with Congress?" Chowdhury asked.

Speaking about the grand old party, Banerjee had said on Saturday, "I cannot say everything right now because they didn't take politics seriously. Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress...If one cannot make a decision, why the country should suffer for that? “They (Congress) got opportunity (in the past). Instead of fighting against BJP, they contested against me in my state....."

Her party has announced that it will contest all 40 seats in Goa, where Assembly polls are due early next year. When asked about what decisions she thinks Congress should be taking, she said, "I am not going to discuss the Congress because it is not my party. I have set up my regional party and without any support from anybody, we formed a three times government.

"Let them decide. That is my system also, I don't interfere with any other political party's business, I can say about my political party and our fight will continue. We are not going to bow down our head to BJP," she added.

Chowdhury, a vociferous critic of the West Bengal chief minister, has been more vocal against her for the past one month ever since the TMC has projected Banerjee as the spearhead of the anti-BJP campaign and said only the Trinamool Congress can take the mantle as the main adversary capable to oust Narendra Modi.

Banerjee had claimed in an article titled ‘Dillir Dak’ (Call of Delhi) in the puja edition of the party mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ that as the Congress has miserably failed to put up a fight against the BJP, the people of India have put the onus on the Trinamool Congress to create a new India by ousting the “fascist” saffron party.

“But the fact is, in the recent past, Congress has failed to put up a fight against the BJP. In the last two Lok Sabha polls, it was proved. If you can’t provide a fight at the Centre, it breaks the confidence of the masses, and the BJP gains a few more votes in states. We cannot allow this to happen this time,” she said in the article.

