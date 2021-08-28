Mayawati says she is 'fit', no need to declare her 'heir'

Seeking to allay the speculations over her heir, BSP supremo Mayawati has made it clear that she does not need to choose one now as she is 'completely fit'.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mayawati, however, added that her heir would be from the 'Dalit' community. ''I am fully fit now....I don't need to announce my heir at present....I will declare my heir if I feel that my health is not good,'' the BSP supremo said.

She said that she would remain healthy for a long time. ''I did not contract a coronavirus infection despite the fact that Covid 19 pandemic has been there in the country for the past two years,'' she added.

''I also want to reiterate that my heir will be from the Dalit community. Dalit community has always helped me in every way. The party experienced many ups and downs but Dalit members remained firm in their support,'' Mayawati said.

The BSP supremo said that the party founder Kanshiram too had not declared his heir as long as he was fit. ''He declared me as his heir only after he became unwell,'' Mayawati said.

She accused the media of resorting to misinformation on the issue of her heir to 'mislead' the people.

Mayawati's clarifications on her heir and that the heir would be from the Dalit community were intended to send a message to the Dalits, her core support base, that it would remain on top of her party's agenda even though the BSP might seek to expand its reach among the upper castes, especially the 'Brahmins' ahead of the next assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, which are due in seven months time.