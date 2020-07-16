MGNREGA pulling poor out of recession: Rahul Gandhi

MGNREGA pulling poor out of pit of economic slump dug by PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2020, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 22:04 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is MGNREGA that is pulling the poor out of the pit of economic slump that has been dug by the PM.

"Modi ji had said that people are made to just dig pits under MGNREGA. But the truth is that it is MGNREGA that is pulling out the poor from the pit of economic slump that has been dug by Modi," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Without MGNREGA, not poverty, but the poor will be finished, the former Congress chief said.

He also shared a graph showing the slump in jobs and the rising MGNREGA demand during the coronavirus crisis.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a social security measure that aims to guarantee the 'right to work'. This act was passed in September 2005 under the UPA government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

MGNREGA
Congress
BJP
Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 