Modi and Yediyurappa govts have launched diabolical attack on lives of farmers: Surjewala

Surjewala was referring to the amended APMC and land reforms Act in Karnataka and the three contentious farms bills passed by Parliament

  • Sep 27 2020, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 17:17 ist
Calling both the central and state government as 'anti-farmer', AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday alleged that they have launched a "diabolical attack" on the lives and livelihoods of farmers.

Terming amendments to APMC and land reforms acts passed by the Karnataka assembly on Saturday as "black laws", he accused the government of selling the interests of farmers to a handful of corporates and builder lobbies.

"Both the Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and Yediyurappa (Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa) governments are anti-farmer governments. They have launched a diabolical attack on the lives and livelihoods of farmers in Karnataka, as also the rest of the country," he said.

Surjewala was referring to the amended APMC and land reforms Act in Karnataka and the three contentious farms bills passed by Parliament, against which farmers have launched a stir in Punjab, while those in Haryana would do so from September 28 to 31.

Speaking to reporters here, he said under the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi, and D K Shivakumar in Karnataka, the party is committed to decisively defeat the 'anti-farmer' forces.

"They are selling the interests of farmers to a handful of corporates and builder lobbies, as is apparent from the black laws passed in the assembly. We will support the farmers endeavour in every manner and will stand in solidarity with farmers in Karnataka and India," he added.

Despite stiff resistance from the opposition, especially Congress, the B S Yediyurappa government succeeded in getting the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill passed in the Assembly on Saturday.

Farmers organisations have also opposed both legislations, and have called a state wide bandh on Monday against it. While the amendments to land reform act liberalises farmland ownership, the APMC amendment bill curtails the powers of local Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) and private individuals can start agricultural trading, if they hold a Permanent Account Number (PAN). Earlier, State congress president D K Shivakumar said they support the farmers' agitation.

"Since Congress is a national party, our AICC General Secretary (Surjewala) will discuss with us and announce what is to be done in the state," he said.

