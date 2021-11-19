Modi government scrapped farm laws fearing Congress protest: Shivakumar

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Friday said that due to strong protest from Congress, the BJP government withdrew farm laws.

"The decision of the Modi Government is a victory for the common people. Congress always fight for the peoples welfare and will oppose anti people policies of the BJP", he said.

Demanding to repeal of laws, Congress fought both inside and outside Parliament, he added.

He further mentioned that the BJP government withdrew the laws fearing the upcoming Assembly elections.

