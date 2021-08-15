Modi master of meaningless slogans: Jairam Ramesh

Parliament's Monsoon Session ended on an acrimonious note with the government and Opposition moving further apart. Both sides have hardened their stand while questions are being raised against the way the Parliament was conducted. Congress Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh spoke to DH's Shemin Joy. Excerpts:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added sabke prayas (everyone's effort) to his slogan sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vikas. How do you respond to this?

Modi is a master of meaningless slogans. These are all momentary bursts of eloquence. He is completely transparent in his insincerity and hypocrisy. He is a prime minister who didn't even bother to come and vote for the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, which he claims is his great contribution to Indian politics and society.

August 14 will now be remembered as Partition Horror Remembrance Day. Do you agree with this?

This is an attempt to polarise and divide our society. Syama Prasad Mookerji was the greatest votary of the division of Bengal. Partition was a cumulative result of what V D Savarkar started in 1922, the two-nation theory.

Some people link it to the Assembly elections early next year. Do you agree?

It is. Modi wants to demean the entire legacy of the freedom movement. The people responsible for the partition were Savarkar, Hindu Mahasabha, RSS and Muslim League.

Has the relationship between the government and the Opposition broken down irreparably?

It is completely ruptured. The Chairman (Venkaiah Naidu) did not help in bringing together both sides. We cannot trust the Leader of the House (Piyush Goyal). The Parliament Affairs Minister (Pralhad Joshi) is completely insincere. But one positive thing for the Opposition is that every day at 10 AM, the floor leaders met in (Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge's room. I have never seen Ghulam Nabi Azad taking this initiative. In seven years, this is the first session in which the Opposition worked on a plan. Kharge's stature and seniority as well as his aggression was a major contributory factor.

Do you mean to say that Azad was not that aggressive?

I don't want to say anything about him. All I can say is that Kharge is aggressive, he is upfront, he takes no nonsense from the government or the Chair.

Is there a difference in the government's approach towards the Opposition post 2019?

Yes. On the last day (August 11) in which a large number of marshals were called, I went to the Deputy Chairman and asked to withdraw the security personnel as the insurance bill was passed. The Deputy Chairman was willing but Joshi said, we won't do it.

Do you approve of what happened on August 10 or 11 in Rajya Sabha?

It was the sign of our anguish and frustration. The government was not listening to anything we were saying.

The government demands an apology from the Opposition for the ruckus in the House. Will you?

There is no question of an apology. You have a partisan Chairman. Should I apologise for that? You have an insincere ruling party. Should I apologise for that? I am very fond of the Chairman. I have a long association with him. I have a personal relationship with him. He should have risen above.