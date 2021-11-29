Modi to inaugurate Gorakhpur AIIMS, fertiliser unit in December

Modi to inaugurate Gorakhpur AIIMS in December

CM Yogi Adityanath announced this, adding that under PM Modi, the healthcare sector has transformed

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 29 2021, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 13:54 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the branch of AIIMS in Gorakhpur in mid- December.

According to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in December an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be inaugurated in Gorakhpur and also a fertiliser factory which has been lying closed since 1990, will be restarted.

Yogi Adityanath said, "The inauguration of the AIIMS in Gorakhpur will be done next month. Since 2004 there has been a demand for setting up an AIIMS in Gorakhpur."

He also said that the fertiliser factory, which has been lying closed since 1990, will also be restarted next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate both facilities to the public.

He said that under Prime Minister Modi, there has been a tremendous transformation in the healthcare sector in the state.

There were only 12 medical colleges in the state since Independence, but today the government is constructing 33 new medical colleges.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls early next year.

