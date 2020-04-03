Modi's 'light up lamps' message disappointing, says NCP

Modi's 'light up lamps' message disappointing: NCP

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 03 2020, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 15:01 ist
PM Narendra Modi. (Credit: PTI)

The NCP on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his message asking people to light up lamps to exhibit collective spirit to defeat coronavirus, saying it left citizens quite disappointed.

Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said it was expected Modi would speak about measures being taken to combat COVID-19, but people were instead told to light up lamps.

"People were left quite disappointed after Modi ji's speech delivered at 9 AM (on Friday)," the Minority Affairs Minister said.

"People were expecting he would talk about what measures the Centre has taken for combating the COVID-19 outbreak, steps being taken to give relief to the affected people. But were instead told to light up lamps," he added.

In his 9 AM video message to the nation, the prime minister urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles and mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
NCP
Lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown
