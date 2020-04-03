Modi's 'light up lamps' message disappointing, says NCP

The NCP on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his message asking people to light up lamps to exhibit collective spirit to defeat coronavirus, saying it left citizens quite disappointed.

Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said it was expected Modi would speak about measures being taken to combat COVID-19, but people were instead told to light up lamps.

"People were left quite disappointed after Modi ji's speech delivered at 9 AM (on Friday)," the Minority Affairs Minister said.

"People were expecting he would talk about what measures the Centre has taken for combating the COVID-19 outbreak, steps being taken to give relief to the affected people. But were instead told to light up lamps," he added.

In his 9 AM video message to the nation, the prime minister urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles and mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.