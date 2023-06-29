More Opposition parties join the anti-UCC chorus

More Opposition parties have joined the chorus against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of attempting to escalate religious conflicts to win elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin claimed that people would teach the BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for attempting to "escalate religious conflicts and confuse people to win" polls.

In Chennai, he said the attempt is to disrupt the law and order situation and cause religious violence. Stalin said the Prime Minister is saying that there should not be two types of laws and "he is thinking of winning elections by fanning communal sentiments and creating confusion among people".

"I am telling you categorically, people are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the upcoming LS polls," he said.

However, his Bihar counterpart and top JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar evaded questions on UCC in Patna. His party has said that there should be proper consultation before any forward movement on UCC.

The comments came as Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code, asking how the country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters.

Earlier, parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress, JD(U), RJD, SP CPI(M) and CPI among others have accused Modi of using UCC as a political ploy ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said the union government should not rush through the move and rethink the consequences of implementing it.

"This is a diverse country. There are people of different races and religions. Muslims have their own Sharia law. The government should think about the possible storm the implementation of the UCC could cause," he said.

Former BJP ally Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema warned that the implementation of the UCC would have an impact on minority and tribal communities.

He said Akali Dal believed that the civil laws were influenced by faith, belief, caste and customs and were different for different religions and should be "retained in the interest of safeguarding the social fabric as well as the concept of unity in diversity".

Congress ally UPA Muslim League also found fault with Modi's remarks and announced its Opposition to the UCC. It said the Modi government was using the UCC as an election agenda ahead of the 2024 polls because it does not have anything to show for its over nine years of rule.

While it is in support of the UCC, Shiv Sena (UBT) said mere opposition to ‘Sharia’ cannot be the basis for the Uniform Civil Code, as it also means having equality in law and justice for all.

In its editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamna', the party said, "only opposing the Sharia law of Muslims is not the basis for Uniform Civil Code. Having equality in law and justice is also Uniform Civil Code".

Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal tweeted, "Prime Minister: Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, accuses Opposition of instigating Muslims. Questions: 1) Why now after 9 years? 2024? 2) How 'uniform' is your proposal: Covers : Hindus, Tribals, North-East, All? 3) Every day your Party targets Muslims. Why? Concerned now!"