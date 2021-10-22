MP CM Chouhan lashes out at Kamal Nath for actor-director jibe

After Congress leader Kamal Nath’s ‘actor-director’ remarks targeting the BJP over the backwardness of Punjapura, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan atacked him for his choice of words on Thursday.

Nath had said Punjapura, under the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency, owed its backwardness to the saffron party and the party members should identify who the ‘actor and director’ are for their own benefit, according to ANI.

"Congress doesn't see these (development) works. Kamal Nath was nearby yesterday. He said, 'Shivraj Singh is actor and Modi Ji is the director.' This actor is bringing water supply to the entire Nimar region. You ask your leaders what did they do when it was your government," Chouhan told ANI.

"It was the director, PM Modi, who decided that Rs 6,000 per year will be deposited in bank accounts of smallest of farmers. The actor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, decided that PM is giving Rs 6000 and I've become CM for the fourth time so I should add Rs 4000 to it and give them Rs 10,000," he added.

