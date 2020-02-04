MPs raises important issues amidst din in Rajya Sabha

Despite protests and sloganeering by opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress MPs, Rajya Sabha on Tuesday carried on with its listed business during the morning session.

Soon after the House was assembled, Opposition parties MPs demanded the suspension of all business and start the debate on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu rejected the notice and matter could be discussed while debating Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. When continued their protest rushing to Well, Chairman asked protesting members to return to seats. He even warned that he would take action against protesting members or adjourn the House for the day.

However, some TMC MPs trooped into the Well of the House and started slogans like 'Goli Marna Band Kero', 'Modi Tere Tanashai Nahi Chalegi', 'Loktantra Ke Hatya Nahi Chalege', and several other slogans against NRC, CAA, and NPR.

Soon, several Congress MPs too joined the TMC members in sloganeering, and also joined them in the Well.

Amidst din, Naidu allowed Zero Hour where MPs from different parties highlighted issues like the spread of coronavirus, onion exports, Nirbhaya rape case, and locust attack on crops in some states amid noisy scenes during the Zero Hour.

Just before the start of the Question Hour at noon, TMC members stagged a walkout form the House.

The trouble started at the outset when Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur rose to lay the paper listed against his name.

The moment his name was called, some opposition members started shouting slogans against him. The Election Commission recently barred Thakur from campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections in the wake of a controversial remark made by him at a poll rally.