My complexion turned black roaming in the sun, don't use helicopter like 'Channi sahab', Kejriwal retorts

Channi had termed Kejriwal 'kala angrej' following which Kejriwal took on the Punjab CM

IANS
IANS, Amritsar,
  • Dec 02 2021, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 19:01 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: AFP Photo

In a reply to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's remarks of "black Englishman", Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said, "My complexion is black. My complexion has turned black after roaming in the sun from village to village. I don't travel in a helicopter like Channi sahab flies in the air but my intention is not false."

He said that "all mothers of Punjab adore their black son (Kejriwal), and sisters like their black brother".

In a controversial statement, Channi had termed Kejriwal as "kale angrej" (black Englishman). In his reply, Kejriwal said Channi has resorted to abusing him since the time he announced Rs 1,000 per month to the women of Punjab. "He is referring to me as the person who wears cheap clothes and of black complexion," the AAP supremo said.

Addressing media persons, Kejriwal said, "This time our (AAP) government will be formed in Punjab and this black person (Kejriwal) will fulfil all his promises."

"I do not make false declarations, because my intentions are clear, not false. Everyone knows whose intentions are false," Kejriwal said.

