Naidu rejects clamour for instant justice in rape cases

Disapproving the clamour for “instant justice” in cases of rape, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday pitched for swift police action, investigation and speedy trial of such cases to render justice to the victims.

“People say that the Court should give the type of treatment that was given in one of the States in recent days. You can not give instant justice but you can not allow constant delays (too). This has to be understood by one and all. I hope people who are concerned would understand this,” he said while expressing concern over the crime against women in the backdrop of recent Hyderabad rape-murder case in which police shot dead all the four accused in an encounter.

While addressing a gathering after president national Film Awards to the winners at a function, Naidu also suggested that any further amendment in the existing laws will not be sufficient to put a curb on the cases of rape.

“What is required is not a mere new Bill. There is clamour anything happening anywhere people demand a new bill. A new Bill is not what is required. What is required is political will, administrative skill, go for the kill of social evil. We must see that we end it (social evil),” he said.

He called upon the film industry to play a major role in promoting the “right values” and conveying “a strong message” through films to combat the current trend of violence against women.

“We must promote and depict women in a respectable manner”, he added.

At a time when the country is witnessing raging protests against citizenship law and NRC, the vice president underscored the significance of dissent, calling it “essence of democracy.”

In the same vein, however, he also said that there should not be a “mindset of obstruction.”

“People should not get into destruction or obstruction. Everybody should think in terms of construction. I am not saying everybody should support the government,” he said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said Dadasaheb Phalke award will be conferred on Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 29.

Bachchan skipped Monday's award ceremony, citing ill health.