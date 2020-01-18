News broadcasters meet FM Sitharaman, seek parity in GST with print media

Currently, GST on the print media stands at 5 percent whereas news broadcasters are charged 18 percent GST

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 18 2020, 12:01pm ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2020, 12:34pm ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI Photo)

Executive body members of the News Broadcasters Federation have met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested that TV news channels be treated at par with the print media industry under GST regulations.

Currently, GST on the print media stands at 5 percent whereas news broadcasters are charged 18 percent GST.

In the meeting on Friday, NBF President Arnab Goswami highlighted the need for parity given the similarity in the business model and the importance of TV news broadcasting in the country, a release said.

The Finance Minister accepted a copy of the recommendation of NBF and assured the members that she would look into the matter.

The NBF was represented in the meeting by its President Goswami, Vice Presidents Jagi M Panda and Sanjive Narain, and Secretary-General R Jai Krishna. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
GST
Union Budget 2020
Ministry of Finance
Nirmala Sitharaman
News
print media
TV channels
Comments (+)
 