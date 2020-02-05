Nirbhaya case: President rejects clemency petition of another convict, Akshay Kumar Singh

President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petition of Akshay Singh, one of the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, making it the third rejection of mercy plea, officials said on Wednesday.

The fourth convict Pawan Gupta is yet to file his mercy plea before the President. Earlier, Kovind had rejected the mercy petitions of Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma.

Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta were convicted in the gangrape of a 23-year-old paramedic in a moving bus in South Delhi on 16 December, 2012. She was thrown out of the bus naked after the act along with her male friend who was accompanying her and succumbed to injuries later. Another death row convict Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail while a convicted minor was released after he completed his sentence in a juvenile home.

A second death warrant was issued against the four convicts that they be hanged on Saturday but it was postponed as they had not exhausted their legal options.

On Tuesday, the issue of delay in hanging of convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case figured in the Rajya Sabha with the Aam Adami Party demanding intervention of the President or the Chief Justice of India in the matter. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the matter was "very sensitive and serious" and the court judgement must be implemented at the earliest.