Nitish agrees to caste-based survey in Bihar

Nitish agrees to socio-economic survey of all castes, communities in Bihar

Yadav, while interacting with journalists, demanded that the Centre provide financial help to Bihar in conducting the exercise

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jun 01 2022, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 19:45 ist

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said his government will undertake a “socio-economic survey of all castes and communities” in the state, following the Centre’s reluctance to conduct a caste census nationally.

Talking to reporters here after chairing an all-party meeting, Kumar said the necessary cabinet clearance for the mammoth exercise will be given soon.

He asserted that “all parties unanimously supported” the proposed move and replied in the negative when asked if he faced any opposition.

At the meeting, the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav represented the RJD while the BJP, which has been facing accusations following the Centre’s refusal, had Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad and state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal among its representatives.

Yadav, while interacting with journalists, demanded that the Centre provide financial help to Bihar in conducting the exercise, which is likely to incur heavy expenditure.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitish Kumar
India News
Bihar
caste census
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

 