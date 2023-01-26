Nitish takes exception to Kushwaha tweeting about grievances

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday advised Upendra Kushwaha, the disgruntled JD(U) parliamentary board chief, to give up airing his grievances through the media and raise his concerns at the party forum.

Kumar, the JD(U)'s supreme leader, made a remark to the effect in response to queries from journalists about a tweet of Kushwaha on the previous day wherein the latter had said he will “not give up my own share”.

“He should understand that he returned to the party, after having parted ways, for the third time, but was treated with respect. If he has a grouse he should express the same inside the party. You do not go about airing your views in public through the media or social media”, a visibly displeased Kumar said.

Kushwaha returned to the JD(U) in 2021, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, and was immediately given the top party post and rewarded with a legislative council membership shortly afterwards.

The views expressed by Kumar, at the sidelines of the Republic Day ceremony in the state capital, were endorsed by Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav who stood by his side.

“I saw a tweet (of Kushwaha) and cannot comment on what he wants to convey. But I too am of the opinion that if he wishes to raise any issue concerning his party, he must not take to social media for the same”, said the RJD leader.

Incidentally, Kushwaha's disgruntlement has become pronounced ever since Kumar ruled out having any other Deputy CM besides Yadav whom he has also, virtually, declared as the future face of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Kushwaha had been with the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, as the RLSP chief, for more than a year before breaking away ahead of the 2020 assembly polls.

In his mid-60s, he has been known to be uncomfortable with accepting Yadav, nearly three decades his junior, as his leader.

Yadav was also asked whether action will be taken against party MLA Sudhaker Singh who was recently served a show cause notice for insulting remarks against the chief minister.

“As per the RJD's constitution, any person found guilty of indiscipline is given 15 days to reply to the show cause. We shall await the elapse of the period. Anybody working against the interests of the party is bound to face action”, said Yadav.

He asserted that the Grand Alliance, which the JD(U) joined after dumping the BJP in August last year, “will remain intact” in its fight against “communal forces” and accused the saffron party of trying to “set a narrative” that the multi-party coalition was in disarray.