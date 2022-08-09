Nitish, Tejashwi to be sworn in as CM, Dy CM today

Nitish, Tejashwi to be sworn in as CM, Deputy CM respectively on Wednesday

It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Aug 09 2022, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 08:11 ist
Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday, highly placed sources said here.

It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan.

Also read: Could Nitish Kumar be Opposition PM candidate in 2024? Many wary of his 'U-turns'

More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar's JD(U) and Yadav's RJD said.

Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA earlier in the day, will be taking oath as the CM for the eighth time.

He will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitish Kumar
Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Tejashwi on cusp of larger roles

Tejashwi on cusp of larger roles

Upgraded climate targets welcome

Upgraded climate targets welcome

Magic of the Masai Mara

Magic of the Masai Mara

Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears

Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears

10% parking space to be reserved for cycles in B'luru

10% parking space to be reserved for cycles in B'luru

Now an online delivery app for Bengaluru's street food

Now an online delivery app for Bengaluru's street food

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

 