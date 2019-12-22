No disgruntlement among BJP leaders : Muralidhar Rao

There is no unhappiness in the BJP on impending cabinet expansion, as the party will accommodate all its leaders with one or the other posts either at the state or at Centre, Muralidhar Rao, BJP General Secretary in-charge Karnataka, said here on Sunday.

“Since the BJP has emerged as the biggest party in the state, naturally many leaders are aspiring for posts. The party will accommodate all and will satisfy everybody. There is no disgruntlement among leaders," he told DH.

Claiming that the cabinet expansion will take place next month, he said all those who won in Assembly bypolls will be made as ministers.

When asked whether the BJP will face problems of plenty as the party still try to lure more Opposition parties MLAs to its fold, he said, "let more leaders from other parties will join the BJP and we will address the problems of plenty."

“Once we face a problem of plenty, there is a challenge for the party to address the issue. Without challenges the party can't grow,” he said.

“Our target is to expand the party, where it is not there. If more leaders from different communities and regions join the BJP, certainly the party will accommodate them suitably,” he said.

To a question on who will succeed Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa in the state BJP, he said, "the BJP is aware of his age. But, he will continue as the Chief Minister for the remaining period of this government. He is a great performer and energetic."

“We are not worrying about the future leader in the state. We have plenty of leaders from all regions and communities both at the state level and national level. There are MLAs, who won six to seven times, he said.

He also said since the JD(S) and Congress facing a leadership crisis, BJP is strengthening its base across the state.

"Current situation is conducive for the BJP's growth. Our target is to garner at least 50 % of votes of the total polled votes, in state elections," he said.