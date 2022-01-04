Northeast is becoming gateway of nation's growth: PM Modi in Manipur

The Northeastern states are emerging as the gateway of the country's growth due to the importance given and the steps taken by the "double engine" government in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Manipur on Tuesday.

Modi is visiting poll-bound Manipur and Tripura to inaugurate and lay the foundation of several projects worth Rs 4,800 crore.

"The governments in the past used to look towards Manipur and the Northeast only before the elections. Their policy was not to look at the Northeast. But after coming to power in New Delhi, we took the pledge of Act East. I said that our eastern region can become the gateway of the country's growth. New airports are being constructed, railway lines are being laid and new highways are being constructed.

"The Jiriba-Imphal rail lines will connect Manipur with the country's railway network. The Imphal-Moreh Asian Highway will connect the Northeast with the South East Asian nations and strengthen the country's connectivity with those nations. Today, the Northeast is becoming the gateway of country's growth," Modi said soon after launching several projects.

BJP formed its first government in Manipur in 2017 with regional allies and is eyeing to retain power. Assembly elections in the state is slated this year.

Although Modi did not talk about the elections, he repeatedly charged that the governments in the past neglected Manipur and created division between the hills and the valley for political gains. "They reduced Manipur into a blockade state, created division between hills and the valley and conspired to divide people for political gains," he said.

"From being a blockade state, Manipur is now becoming part of the country's export growth story. We have carried out campaigns such as Go to Hills and Go to Village to bridge the gap among people. Now there is no sense of insecurity and thousands of youths gave up arms and joined the process to establish peace and development," Modi said.

"It was the power of your vote. I hope people of Manipur will keep faith on the double engine government to carry forward the process of development," he said.