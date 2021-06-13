Not aware of Modi govt's cabinet expansion: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said he was unaware of any cabinet reshuffle or expansion at the Centre.

Speaking to media persons in Hubballi on Sunday, he said any such decision would be taken at the highest level between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party National President J P Nadda.

“I am not privy to any such discussion,” he said.

Joshi also rubbished the talks of change of guard at Uttar Pradesh, which is likely to go to the polls in the next eight months.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has established himself as one of the finest administrators in the country. He is successful in controlling the notorious Gunda-raj in the State and gave a good development-oriented administration in the last four-and-half years,” he said and added that the recent talks between Modi, Nadda and Yogi Adityanath were to discuss the strategies of preparation for the elections.

“There is no substance to the talk of Yogi Adityanath being replaced in UP,” he said.

Satisfied with Covid work

Joshi also expressed his satisfaction over the handling of the Covid situation by the Union government. “We are not denying the fact that the second wave of Covid was harsh. Several people were affected as the virus spread very fast. However, within 10-12 days the Union government was able to bring the situation under control by improving oxygen and medicine supply,” he claimed.

The union minister also said that by improving medical facilities across India the Centre is preparing for the expected third wave.

Vaccine compulsion

Joshi said that India was under the compulsion to supply Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield coronavirus vaccine to other countries.

“Covidshield is not completely made-in-India vaccine. SII in collaboration with a UK based company manufactured the vaccine. As per the agreement between the company and the UK company, SII had to supply 40% of its production to other countries,” Joshi said and added that intellectually bankrupt Congress is misleading the country on the vaccine.

He urged Congress-governed states such as Punjab and Rajasthan to minimise vaccine wastage and help in maximising vaccine reach in the country.

Quoting late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Joshi said Congress is known for doing politics of ‘cash and lash (dead bodies)’.

“Except in India, in no other country are the governments dealing with the opposition that is indulging politics over dead bodies,” he said.

