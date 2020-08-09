Noteban, faulty implementation of GST, lockdown destroyed India's economic structure: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the Modi government's decision of demonetisation and its "faulty" implementation of GST and the lockdown have "destroyed" the economic structure of the country.

His attack on the government came as the Congress' youth wing launched a "Rozgar do" campaign with the objective to raise the voice of the youth against alleged unemployment prevailing in the country.

"When Narendra Modi became the prime minister, he promised the youth of the country that he will give jobs to two crore youth every year. He sold a dream, but the reality is that 14 crore people have become unemployed due to the policies of Narendra Modi," Gandhi alleged, without elaborating.

"Why did this happen? Because of wrong policies. Demonetisation, faulty implementation of GST and then lockdown -- these three steps have destroyed the economic structure of the country and the truth now is that India cannot give employment to its youth," the former Congress chief said in a video message he tweeted.

Therefore, the Indian Youth Congress has hit the streets, he said, expressing happiness that the IYC will raise these issues in all towns and streets.

"Please join the 'Rozgar Do' programme and along with Youth Congress, get jobs for the youth of this nation," Gandhi said.

He also congratulated the Youth Congress on the occasion of its foundation day and urged them to keep fighting for the youth of the country.

Expressing solidarity with the campaign, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said "youth power" is India's strength.

"As opposed to the BJP government's job-destroying policies, there is a need to create more and more employment opportunities for the youth of India," she said on Twitter.

"Rozgar Do is the demand of young India. Employment is the need of young India," she said.

Under the “Rozgar Do” campaign, the voices of the unemployed youth will be amplified all over the country, the IYC said.

"Anti-youth policies of the central government will be highlighted among the youth of the country through social media and other mediums," it said in a statement.

Several Congress leaders posted videos on social media voicing concerns over alleged rising unemployment in the country.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the demand of every youth of this country is "Rozgar Do" (give employment).

"We all demand, it is our right that the youth of the country should get employment on the basis of qualifications and get ahead in the progress of the country," he said.

Several Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Depender Hooda, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajeev Satav, Gaurav Vallabh and Ragini Nayak called for employment opportunities for the youth on social media as pet of the campaign.