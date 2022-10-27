Now, BJP MLA wants photo of PM Modi on currency notes

Now, BJP MLA Ram Kadam wants photo of PM Narendra Modi on currency notes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 27 2022, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 12:05 ist

BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam on Thursday demanded that images of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Shivaji, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and Narendra Modi be printed on currency notes. 

"Their pictures will inspire crores of people of the country, no one can deny this," Kadam tweeted in Hindi. 

The development comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener appealed to print images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

The appeal triggered a war of words between the ruling AAP and Opposition parties BJP and Congress in Delhi. BJP leaders attacked Kejriwal alleging that his appeal was an "attempt to cover up public assertions of his party leaders against Hindu deities", while the Congress demanded the Delhi chief minister's resignation for allegedly violating secular principles of the Constitution.

More to follow... 

