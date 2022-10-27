Now, BJP MLA Ram Kadam wants photo of PM Narendra Modi on currency notes

BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam on Thursday demanded that images of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Shivaji, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and Narendra Modi be printed on currency notes.
अखंड भारत.. नया भारत.. महान भारत..
जय श्रीराम .. जय मातादी ! pic.twitter.com/OPrNRu2psl
— Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) October 27, 2022
"Their pictures will inspire crores of people of the country, no one can deny this," Kadam tweeted in Hindi.
#शिवाजीमहाराज.. Dr #बाबासाहेबआंबेडकर, सावंत्र्यवीर #सावरकर उनकी तस्वीर देश के करोडो लोगो को प्रेरणा देगी इस बात को कोई नकार नही सकता.. वे हम सभी के लिये वंदनीय है.
हमारे देश को विश्व गौरव दिलाने वाले आदरणीय #प्रधानमंत्री #नरेंद्र मोदीजी का महान त्याग, समर्पण परिश्रम की
— Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) October 27, 2022
The development comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener appealed to print images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.
The appeal triggered a war of words between the ruling AAP and Opposition parties BJP and Congress in Delhi. BJP leaders attacked Kejriwal alleging that his appeal was an "attempt to cover up public assertions of his party leaders against Hindu deities", while the Congress demanded the Delhi chief minister's resignation for allegedly violating secular principles of the Constitution.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube