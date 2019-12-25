Officer asks students to leave; police say fake video

A two-minute video clip of a senior police official purportedly asking students in coaching centres of north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar to leave for their homes on Christmas eve for a week owing to anti-CAA protests went viral but police claimed that it was "fake" and registered a case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the "fake messages" being circulated on social media and are also writing to social media platforms to remove the video as it has been "edited so as to place it out of context".

In the video, an Assistant Commissioner of Police was shown purportedly instructing students in Mukherjee to leave their rented accommodations by December 24 evening and return by only January 2 next year due to the law and order situation in the capital following protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

He also purportedly said that the police has instructed libraries, coaching centres and restaurants to close down during this period.

Mukherjee Nagar is one of the prominent coaching hubs in the national capital where a large number of civil service aspirants and those appearing for entrance and job tests undergo coaching.

The official shown in the video is also heard saying that strict action will be taken against those participating in the protests.

"Don't spoil your career. Nobody will create a nuisance. Nobody will take part in protest or procession," the official is heard saying in the video.

A letter, which also the police described as "fake", was also allegedly served to owners of paying guest accommodations in Mukherjee Nagar which asked them to shut the facilities till January 2.

While police deny issuing any such letter, which also has been posted on social media, a number of students said owners of their paying guest accommodations have asked them to leave following "instructions" they received from police.

One of the students from Rajasthan's Jaipur said that owner of her PG accommodation has told her to leave saying that if he did not follow the instructions, his facility will be sealed by police.

Another student wrote on Twitter requesting police to intervene, "I am from Bihar presently preparing for competitive exams at Mukherjee Nagar, PG owners are forcing students to go home, Sir, please do something."

“Fake messages are circulating in social media on the closure of PGs/Hostels in Mukherjee Nagar area. We have registered a case against these fake messages. Appeal to all citizens to not believe these rumours,” Arya said.